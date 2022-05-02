Advertisement

St. Peters restaurant looking to fill 170 jobs

Cooper's Hawk is hiring and looking to fill 170 new positions.
By Joshua Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is providing opportunities for part-time and full-time positions.

The company is looking to hire 170 employees for its third location in Missouri, which will be at 5300 N. Service Road in St. Peters. The open positions are for bartenders, dishwashers, hosts, line and prep cooks, servers, service assistants, and tasting room attendants.

Cooper’s Hawk will provide benefits to employees including insurance, vacation days, employee discounts, and a flexible work schedule. They will also provide training and orientation for all positions.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will hold open interviews on May 4 and May 25 at 331 Costco Way in St. Peters. For more information, call (636) 534-0088 or visit apply.chwinery.com.

