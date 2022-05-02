City working on cleaning up series of homeless encampments

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City is working to clean up a series of homeless encampments.

From an encampment downtown to a tent pitched on a corner, there are signs of the struggle to find housing for the unhoused. The push on encampments comes a week after eviction notices were posted for some residents.

“Today, there were some efforts to at least kind of clean up the area, and kind of clean up the trash and the unhealthiness that goes around them, so it’s a public safety issue but it’s also a health issue,” said Major Renee Kriesmann with SLMPD.

There is currently no direct state funding in Missouri for the unhoused. An effort at the state capitol to change that remains in motion.

