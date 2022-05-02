Advertisement

City to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s

City leaders are expected to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s and other short term rentals Monday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - City leaders are expected to address concerns surrounding Airbnb’s and other short term rentals Monday.

Over the past few months, News 4 has been covering issues regarding illegal short term rental parties, some have turned violent and even deadly. Although Airbnb is not the only company renting out short term rental, they told News 4 company leaders are working with the city to try to improve their efforts to address public safety.

