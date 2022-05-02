Advertisement

Man bitten by bat with rabies in Ballwin

A man was bitten by a bat and contracted rabies in West County
A man was bitten by a bat and contracted rabies in West County(Forest Service NW / Twitter)
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a rabid bat in Ballwin.

According to St. Louis County Public Health, the man was attempting to save a bat that was being attacked by a bird on Wednesday, April 27. The bat bit him on the finger, and the man was taken to a hospital to receive a rabies vaccination and a tetanus booster shot.

The DPH’s Animal Care and Control killed the bat and took it to the Missouri Public Laboratory where it was tested positive for rabies. This is St. Louis County’s first confirmed case of rabies this year.

To report a bat, call Saint Louis County Animal Care and Control at 314-615-0650.

correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the man who was bitten contracted rabies.

