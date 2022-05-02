Advertisement

Arenado named NL Player of the Month

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami. The Cardinals won 2-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado has been named the NL Player of the Month for April.

Arenado hit .375, 5 home runs, and 12 extra-base hits in the season’s first month. He drove in 17 runs, second-most in the NL and led the senior circuit with a 1.125 OPS. His batting average was also the third-highest in the NL.

Arenado previously won the award in September 2015 and July 2017 when he was with the Rockies. A Cardinal has won the award for two straight months; Tyler O’Neil was the NL Player of the Month for September 2021.

