Arenado named NL Player of the Month

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals’ third baseman Nolan Arenado has been named the NL Player of the Month for April.

Arenado hit .375, 5 home runs, and 12 extra-base hits in the season’s first month. He drove in 17 runs, second-most in the NL and led the senior circuit with a 1.125 OPS. His batting average was also the third-highest in the NL.

Arenado previously won the award in September 2015 and July 2017 when he was with the Rockies. A Cardinal has won the award for two straight months; Tyler O’Neil was the NL Player of the Month for September 2021.

