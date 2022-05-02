4Warn Forecast: Strong Storms Possible

Weather Discussion: Today is a Weather Alert Day. There is a low-end risk for storms this afternoon and overnight. We’re sitting at a threat level of 1/5 for storms. The limiting factor is instability. If instability manages to build this afternoon, then we can’t rule out a few stronger storms along the warm front. As the cold front moves in tonight, this will bring another influx of instability and may help fuel an isolated strong storm. Wind will be the threat for severe storms that develop. Most areas, however, will just see heavy rain. Temperatures are in the 70s today. Thursday through Friday morning, watch again for stronger storms.

