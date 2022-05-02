Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Strong Storms Possible

WEATHER ALERT DAY
By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Today is a Weather Alert Day. There is a low-end risk for storms this afternoon and overnight. We’re sitting at a threat level of 1/5 for storms. The limiting factor is instability. If instability manages to build this afternoon, then we can’t rule out a few stronger storms along the warm front. As the cold front moves in tonight, this will bring another influx of instability and may help fuel an isolated strong storm. Wind will be the threat for severe storms that develop. Most areas, however, will just see heavy rain. Temperatures are in the 70s today. Thursday through Friday morning, watch again for stronger storms.

Severe risk today
Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: Strong Storms Tonight
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Today
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Today
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Tomorrow
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Tomorrow
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Tomorrow
4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Tomorrow