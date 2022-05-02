4Warn Alert: Strong Storms Possible Late Tonight

Weather Discussion: Showers this evening will make things damp, but let’s watch for a few thunderstorms late tonight, near or after Midnight in St. Louis. There’s a low risk for a severe storm, mainly for strong winds. The threat is low overall, but has a better chance to attain the storm fuel needed farther south of the metro. Either way, we will be watching it closely and you can get updates on the KMOV weather app.

Rain and storms will push east of St. Louis by the morning drive, then we have a dry day though it will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will fall from the 60s in the morning to the 50s in the afternoon.

Another round of rain and storms hits Thursday, some of those could severe in the region. Check back for timing and severe risk updates, right now the risk looks to increase farther south of the St. Louis metro.

