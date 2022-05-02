Advertisement

2 teens including 15-year-old killed in Franklin County rollover crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two teens were killed in a rollover crash Sunday morning in Franklin County,

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Keegan Wiedemann was speeding down westbound Highway 100 at Newport Road in a Ford Ranger before 8 20 a.m. There was a 15-year-old boy also in the truck. The Ranger traveled off the road when Wiedemann tried to overcorrect while driving along a curve too fast. Troopers said the truck overturned, throwing both boys from it.

Wiedemann died at the crash site while the 15-year-old later died at a local hospital

