Advertisement

1 person unaccounted for after Jefferson County house fire

A woman is left unaccounted for after a home caught fire in Jefferson County early Monday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is left unaccounted for after a home caught fire in Jefferson County early Monday morning.

The call for the second alarm fire came in around 3:30 a.m. in Murphy, Mo. on East Lake Road. When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. About half a dozen departments came to assist in the fire.

High Ridge Fire District Captain John Barton said the crews are still trying to figure out if the house is occupied but they do know a woman is unaccounted for. At this time they can not find the woman.

News 4 will continue to update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A woman is left unaccounted for after a home caught fire in Jefferson County early Monday...
1 person unaccounted for after Jefferson County house fire
Family raising money to help daughter with rare disorder
South County family raising money to help improve life for daughter with rare disease
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple to be executed Tuesday
Manchester Road closures in effect
Part of Manchester Road to closed until August