1 person unaccounted for after Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is left unaccounted for after a home caught fire in Jefferson County early Monday morning.

The call for the second alarm fire came in around 3:30 a.m. in Murphy, Mo. on East Lake Road. When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. About half a dozen departments came to assist in the fire.

High Ridge Fire District Captain John Barton said the crews are still trying to figure out if the house is occupied but they do know a woman is unaccounted for. At this time they can not find the woman.

News 4 will continue to update the story when more information becomes available.

