Man lynched in St. Louis in 1836 honored

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saturday, St. Louis remembered a sad moment in the city’s history.

The “Reparative Justice Coalition” held a soil collection ceremony at Kiener Plaza Saturday morning. The ceremony was to honor Francis McIntosh, who was lynched in 1836. The soil was gathered from the northwest corner of the plaza, near the location where McIntosh was killed.

Organizers say it is still important to remember such moments in St. Louis history.

The soil collected will be placed in three jars and donated. One of the jars will become part of an exhibit at the Griot Museum of Black History.

