Man killed in rollover accident early Saturday morning in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when the Dodge Durango he was driving flipped over in North City early Saturday morning.

Police tell News 4 that the man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north on Hall Street when the car left the road, hit a metal fence and sign before it flipped onto its passenger side. The accident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Hall Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

