Firefighters battle house fire in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters in north St. Louis county battled a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started at about 3:45 a.m. on Northport near West Florissant and New Halls Ferry. Intense flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.

A neighbor said it appeared the fire started in the rear of the home. He said the family had just recently moved into the home. He also told News 4 about six months ago the house next door caught on fire.

The family got out safely just before the flames erupted. No one was injured.

