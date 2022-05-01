Bellefontaine Neighbors Alderman: City can do more about nuisance properties

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV) - Nuisance properties are a growing concern for a Bellefontaine Neighbors alderman.

Alderman James Carroll told News 4 Saturday the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors can do more to prevent dangerous, abandoned properties from being eyesores in its neighborhoods.

The alderman said residents have contacted him about properties like one on Ashbrook Drive across from Holy Name of Jesus church and one in the 1000 block of Addison Drive. The Addison Drive property was damaged in an explosion after thieves attempted to steal pipes from the house in February of 2021, according to fire officials. The explosion caused the house to move off its foundation, which could lead to the house falling.

“I don’t know what’s been done. I sent the mayor an email about it because I’ve gotten complaints from residents on that street there,” Carroll said. “I never got a response back. Properties like that could be considered a nuisance and the city could go in and get administrative warrants to correct the problem. It’s been done before.”

City code shows the city has the authority to condemn a house if it’s deemed unsafe. It’s not clear if that action has been taken.

“It looks like it can fall over anytime now,” Bellefontaine Neighbors resident Mel Brown said. “Kids could be playing around in there who knows. I know there’s rules and regulations--codes and whatnot. I’m surprised it’s still holding on.”

News 4 contacted the man who owns the property on Addison Drive. He bought it in March 2022. He said the person who owned the property before him was responsible for fixing the house.

St. Louis County records show Infinity Homes Inc. owned the house during the time of the explosion. News 4 tried to contact the business but didn’t find a working phone number.

News Four plans to meet with the mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors over the situation.

