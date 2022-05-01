Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Active Weather Returns Tomorrow

4Warn Forecast: Happy May 1st, turning stormy this week
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Today’s breezy conditions will end as the sun goes down. Under clear skies overnight we’ll dip to the low 50s.

Monday is a tricky forecast, while there are some indicators that storms may strengthen in the evening and overnight, the limiting factor for severe storms will be the lack of instability. If instability can build, we can’t rule out a few strong to severe storms with damaging winds and/or hail, mainly late Monday night. That round of rain and storms will move out by midday Tuesday.

We’ll see another round of rain move in Wednesday evening. But the best chance of rain and storms all week looks to arrive Thursday & Thursday night. Some of those show early indications they could be strong.

severe risk tomorrow
7 Day Forecast

