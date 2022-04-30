St. Louis holds first “City Social” downtown block party

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A brief rain shower didn’t scare away the crowds from downtown St. Louis’ inaugural “City Social” block party on Friday. The event featured live music, an art display and street performers. It’s taking place on Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s beautiful for our community. We love being down here, we love living in St. Louis, especially downtown,” said Corey Jordan, a Downtown resident.

The Cardinals and the Blues both have games on the same night which will make for an increased presence. News 4 asked the city’s Public Safety Director what is being done to prepare for the full weekend as thousands of people are expected in the Downtown area.

“We don’t have the luxury of having that high volume of officers in the Downtown neighborhood if there aren’t any significant planned events,” Public Safety Director Dan Isom said. “So we try to gauge what’s happening in terms of how many officers will be present as we look at that.”

The block party was held as a fun event for those who live and work Downtown.

Sara Arnoskyko is with Downtown St. Louis Inc., which hosted the event.

“Looking at the events Downtown there’s already a lot happening. But one of the things we heard from residents and employees is a street festival would be something that would really enhance the vibrancy of Downtown,” she said.

