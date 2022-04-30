St. Charles man drowns in Table Rock Lake
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Charles drowned after he fell out of his boat on Table Rock Lake Friday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says 65-year-old Kenneth Hedges was paddling his boat after its engine failed when he fell out and drowned. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. upstream from Hickory Hollow Resort.
Hedges was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.
