St. Charles man drowns in Table Rock Lake

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Charles drowned after he fell out of his boat on Table Rock Lake Friday afternoon.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says 65-year-old Kenneth Hedges was paddling his boat after its engine failed when he fell out and drowned. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. upstream from Hickory Hollow Resort.

Hedges was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

