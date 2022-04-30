Advertisement

Schedule released for Blues-Wild playoff series

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the...
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NHL released the start times for the first four games of the Blues-Wild playoff series Friday night.

The Blues finished just behind the Wild in the Central Division standings, meaning the Wild will have home-ice advantage in the first-round series. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2017.

Below is the schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 | Blues at Wild 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 | Blues at Wild 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, May 6 | Wild at Blues 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 | Wild at Blues 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if nec.): Tuesday, May 10 | Blues at Wild TBD

Game 6 (if nec.): Thursday, May 12 | Wild at Blues TBD

Game 7 (if nec.): Saturday, May 14 | Blues at Wild TBD

