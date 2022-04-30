Schedule released for Blues-Wild playoff series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The NHL released the start times for the first four games of the Blues-Wild playoff series Friday night.

The Blues finished just behind the Wild in the Central Division standings, meaning the Wild will have home-ice advantage in the first-round series. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2017.

Below is the schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 | Blues at Wild 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 | Blues at Wild 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, May 6 | Wild at Blues 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 8 | Wild at Blues 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if nec.): Tuesday, May 10 | Blues at Wild TBD

Game 6 (if nec.): Thursday, May 12 | Wild at Blues TBD

Game 7 (if nec.): Saturday, May 14 | Blues at Wild TBD

