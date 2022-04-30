Firefighters document vacant homes for their own safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City’s vacant housing problem continues to pose a danger to first responders as the city works to tear down more than 9,000 abandoned properties.

As a result, firefighters are taking matters into their own hands for their safety.

Each station is pitching in and hitting the pavement to inspect every vacant home in St. Louis City. So far, they have documented the safety status of over 3,000 abandoned properties.

“3,200 buildings have been inspected by fire crews and a determination is made like hey is this building safe enough for us to enter like without a fire, are the walls all the way up, is the roofing intact,” says St. Louis Fire Department Spokesman, Cpt. Garon Mosby.

“After the tragic death of Firefighter Polson it accelerated the timetable that this is something that needed to be done right away,” says Mosby.

In January, St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson was killed after a roof collapsed during a vacant home fire on Cote Brilliante Avenue.

An early morning fire in a vacant home on Minnesota Avenue was destroyed Tuesday.

Sherri Cullen’s property next door was also impacted, leaving her to pay out of pocket for water damage and a new roof.

“Nobody has done anything with it or secured it. This is what happens when properties stay vacant, especially on the south side. “says neighbor Sherri Cullen.

The database of vacant homes came in handy for firefighters before the blaze.

“Prior to the fire and the damage, we had expected this as a vacant property. It was sound enough that we would go in,” says Mosby.

The mayor’s office tells News 4 the city plans to use $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to demolish a lot of these vacant properties. Currently, 64 empty buildings have been knocked down with 147 in progress. The city will also hire an outside agency to assist in the demolition project.

