Bumgarner gives up 1 run in 5 innings; Dbacks beat Cards 6-2

Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, left, grounds out to St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, left, grounds out to St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - Madison Bumgarner pitched five strong innings, Daulton Varsho had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2.

Bumgarner outdueled Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright in a game featuring two starters who have combined for 314 career wins. Bumgarner threw a season-high 89 pitches in five innings, giving up one run on three hits. Luis Frias, Noé Ramirez, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy combined for four innings of relief.

Wainwright gave up a season-high five walks. Paul Goldschmidt’s solo home run in the first snapped an eight-game homerless drought for the Cardinals.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

