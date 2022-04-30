Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Weather Alert Day, a few strong storms possible

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: It’s a Weather Alert Day. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon as the cold front moves in. However, morning storms and cloud cover may limit instability for this second round. While a few strong or severe storms are possible, this isn’t expected to be a widespread threat. IF storms reach severe limits, strong winds and hail will be the primary threat. The window to watch is between 2-7 pm.

Temperatures today are expected to warm to the upper 70s. Tonight we dip to 55°. Sunday looks fantastic ahead of a dry, warm, and sunny afternoon.

We’re watching for severe weather potential again Monday. The southern part of the viewing area is at a Slight Risk for severe weather (Threat level 2/5). There is no Weather Alert Day yet, but this may change in the near future. It stays active next week with many chances for rain.

Download the KMOV Weather App
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday
4Warn 7-Day Forecast 0429
4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday
4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday
7 Day forecast
4 Warn Evening weather update