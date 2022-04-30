4Warn Alert: Tornado Watch For Parts of The Area Through This Evening

Weather Discussion: It’s a Weather Alert Day. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon as the cold front moves in. While a few strong or severe storms are possible, this isn’t expected to be a widespread rain and storms will push east of St. Louis quickly by the late afternoon. Strong winds, hail and a tornado are all possible threats with the greatest risk being in the Tornado Watch east and south of St. Louis. While this threat moves quickly out of the metro east by late afternoon, the rest of our Illinois counties will face a severe threat through 7-8 PM.

Sunday looks fantastic ahead of a dry, mild and a sunny afternoon. However, the winds will add a chill with a breeze from 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

We’re watching for severe weather potential again Monday. The southern part of the viewing area is at a Slight Risk for severe weather (Threat level 2/5). There is no Weather Alert Day yet, as it’s rather uncertain if the ingredients for severe weather will reach this far north. But this may change in the near future. It stays active next week with many chances for rain.

