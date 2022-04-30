4Warn Alert: Severe Threat East This Evening

Weather Discussion: A few strong storms that could produce hail, wind damage or an isolated tornado are still possible in our Illinois counties this evening and a tornado watch continues there through 8 PM. The storm threat in St. Louis is over, but areas in Illinois could still get a strong storm or two. By late evening the threat is weaker past sunset and then any storms are out of the area late tonight.

Sunday looks fantastic ahead of a dry, mild and a sunny afternoon. However, the winds will add a chill with a breeze from 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

We’re watching for severe weather potential again Monday. The southern part of the viewing area is at a Slight Risk for severe weather (Threat level 2/5). There is no Weather Alert Day yet, as it’s rather uncertain if the ingredients for severe weather will reach this far north. But this may change in the near future. It stays active next week with many chances for rain.

