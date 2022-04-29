WANTED: Suspect who robbed Shaw Market in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a store in the Shaw neighborhood.

Reports state a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with torn pockets and a “Sumner” logo on the front entered the store on April 11 and asked about merchandise. He then pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The suspect took the money and fled from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

