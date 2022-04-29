Advertisement

WANTED: Suspect who robbed Shaw Market in South City

A man with a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Sumner logo is accused of robbing a store.
A man with a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Sumner logo is accused of robbing a store.(St. Louis Metro Police Dept.)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a store in the Shaw neighborhood.

Reports state a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with torn pockets and a “Sumner” logo on the front entered the store on April 11 and asked about merchandise. He then pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The suspect took the money and fled from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cost of prom
The cost of dressing up is rising
Judges gavel
St. Louis man sentenced to 65 months in prison for carrying gun police say
A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected after the Hyundai they were in was hit by a stolen...
PD: Child dies 1 week after man crashed stolen car during police chase
From leaking ceilings, to rodents running amok, some Cahokia Heights residents said they've...
Teenager falls through bathroom floor of continuous, problematic Cahokia Heights apartment complex