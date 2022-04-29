Advertisement

Tropicana debuts cereal to be paired with orange juice, not milk

The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be...
The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.(Tropicana via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever had the urge to pour orange juice in your cereal instead of milk?

Even if your answer is a hard “no,” Tropicana wants to change that.

The orange juice brand is releasing Tropicana Crunch, a cereal specifically intended to be served with orange juice instead of milk.

The granola cereal is full of honey almond clusters that is supposed to pair well with a citrus taste.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana’s website reads.

You can only order it on Tropicana’s website starting May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of 'The Batman' at Lincoln Center Plaza on Tuesday,...
Robert Pattinson will return for ‘The Batman’ sequel, director Matt Reeves confirms
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army 'returns' stolen cake to Italian woman 77 years later