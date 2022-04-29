St. Louis man sentenced to 65 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun charge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The United States District Court sentenced a man Friday to 65 months in federal prison for unlawfully carrying a gun.

A woman told police that Marlin Tobius Jr. pointed a gun and threatened to kill her on October 21, 2020. Police entered the house, and the suspect exited the upstairs bathroom and was taken into custody.

Officers searched the house and found two guns loaded with a large-capacity magazine. Tobius was prohibited from carrying guns due to being previously convicted.

Tobius previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing firearms. He also reportedly admitted to repeatedly calling the victim and pressuring her to recant while he was in jail.

