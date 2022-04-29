Advertisement

St. Louis man sentenced to 65 months in prison after pleading guilty to gun charge

Judges gavel
Judges gavel(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The United States District Court sentenced a man Friday to 65 months in federal prison for unlawfully carrying a gun.

A woman told police that Marlin Tobius Jr. pointed a gun and threatened to kill her on October 21, 2020. Police entered the house, and the suspect exited the upstairs bathroom and was taken into custody.

Officers searched the house and found two guns loaded with a large-capacity magazine. Tobius was prohibited from carrying guns due to being previously convicted.

Tobius previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing firearms. He also reportedly admitted to repeatedly calling the victim and pressuring her to recant while he was in jail.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cost of prom
The cost of dressing up is rising
A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected after the Hyundai they were in was hit by a stolen...
PD: Child dies 1 week after man crashed stolen car during police chase
From leaking ceilings, to rodents running amok, some Cahokia Heights residents said they've...
Teenager falls through bathroom floor of continuous, problematic Cahokia Heights apartment complex
Beau Rothwell convicted of murder, inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, Kent gives a weather...
News 4 Afternoon Update: April 29, 2022