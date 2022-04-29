Advertisement

PD: Child dies 1 week after man crashed stolen car during police chase

A woman and her 2-year-old son were ejected after the Hyundai they were in was hit by a stolen car that was being chased by officers in North County Friday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 2-year-old child died Thursday after a man crashed a stolen car into another vehicle during a police chase on April 22, police said.

The update comes a week after police say Leon Russell, 29, evaded spike strips and drove at high rates of speed before the crash that became fatal for 2-year-old Jace Richardson. His mother remains in the hospital with critical injuries.

Russell was charged Friday with second-degree murder following Jace’s death. He was originally charged with assault, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

Leon Russell has now been charged with second-degree murder after police say he crashed a car into a vehicle with a 2-year-old who died Thursday from his injuries.(St. Louis County Police Department)

Jace and his mother were ejected from their vehicle after the vehicle crashed into them. St. Louis County Police said the vehicle Russell was driving on April 22 before the crash was stolen the night before in an armed robbery.

Read: Man charged after crash that resulted in serious injuries for mother, toddler

The fatal crash happened south of Interstate 270 at West Florissant and Hudson Road.

