Parents hope to save Catholic schools amidst historic restructuring plan by Archdiocese of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Catholics are gearing up for major changes that will impact every parish and school in the St. Louis region as the Archdiocese of St. Louis works to address the dwindling population.

The “All Things New” plan will take a look at the changing landscape of Catholics in the area and will likely result in closures that have “a significant impact on our current blueprint.”

A survey went out to the 178 parishes and right now, they are conducting a survey for the 125 schools. The survey asks parents, students, teachers and anyone with a vested interest in Catholic education to give input on the future, including how far you’d drive for school.

“You understand why there’s a consolidation but you hope that they keep the tradition of keeping Catholic schools in our area,” said Bob Schillinger. Schillinger has four children in Catholic Schools.

His son goes to St. Mary’s in south St. Louis.

“If they combined with another school that was co-ed, that would be a different educational experience for my child. Quite honestly he’d probably look at other options,” said Schillinger.

Tom Schneider is fighting to ensure his parish, St. Ferdinand in Florissant, remains open.

“St. Ferdinand is to the city of Florissant as the Old Cathedral is to St. Louis, it’s our heritage,” said Schneider.

Several Archdiocese schools have closed in recent years including North County’s Trinity Catholic High School last year.

Parents worry about the future options for the next generation.

The survey is due on Monday, May 2. The next step will involve compiling all the data gathered to get a look at the current reality. This summer a draft of the planning process will be completed and over the fall listening sessions will be held to gather input.

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will announce the new plan on Pentecost 2023, which will take place at the end of next May.

