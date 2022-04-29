O’Fallon Mo. 8th graders step up to help Ukranian refugees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Students from an O’Fallon middle school are stepping up to help Ukraine.

They are competing in what’s called Mission Game Day at Assumption Catholic School. The goal is to raise money through today’s games and donate it to help with the refugee crisis.

The students have been studying the refugee crisis, learning how hard it would be to pick up and move to a new place, not knowing the language, and leaving everything behind.

