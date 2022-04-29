MoDOT asking I-64 corridor travelers to complete survey

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is evaluating making improvements to the I-64 central corridor between Kingshighway and Jefferson.

MoDOT is conducting a survey to find out what method of transportation people use to travel through the corridor and what are the busiest times. The survey is part of a broader project called Future64: Community. Transportation. Together.

The first public meeting for Future64 will be on May 18 from 4-7 p.m. More information can be found on Future64.com.

