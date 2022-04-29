Man fatally stabbed his mother during argument in Ferguson, police say

FERGUSON (KMOV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Ferguson Thursday night.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 1700 block of Exuma just after 7:45 p.m. The man got into an argument with his mother before he stabbed her. Police say his brother arrived during the argument and tried to shoot the suspect to stop the stabbing, but the suspect kept stabbing his mother.

Officers at the scene were assaulted as they tried to take the suspect into custody, police say. The victim and suspect were both taken to a hospital, where the victim died.

Police are seeking charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

