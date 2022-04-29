Local police union representatives express concern with $1.2B budget

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The first meeting of the full Board of Alderman since city leaders advanced the $1.2 billion budget will take place Friday with some concerns.

There is one section of the budget that is drawing a strong response from the unions representing local police. Out of the $1.2 billion bill, groups are zeroing in on a few lines in the mayor’s budget like a $7,500 increase in the travel budget and $30,000 in membership fees. The line item shows that in the previous year only $2,500 was set aside for membership fees. The two years before that, it was zero.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed questioned the increase earlier this week. “That seems like a lot when a lot of city employees barely make more than that, and it’s going to be used for membership fees and things of that nature,” Lewis said.

Two local police unions expressed concerns about the spending. The Ethical Society of Police put out a statement that said whether or not this is in line with past mayor quotes.

this increase is grossly out of touch with the raises allocated to our first responders and other city workers.

The budget includes $12 million for a three percent raise for city workers. A spokesperson with the St. Louis Police Officers Association called the proposed raise “woefully inadequate.”

Both police unions also brought up concerns the mayor is taking $30,000 in the contingency fund for her salary. Mayor Jones said, “It’s expensive to be mayor and travel to all of these conferences and that is how the contingency fund has been used in the past.”

