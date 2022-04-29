Advertisement

The cost of dressing up is rising

Cost of prom
Cost of prom(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Canceled proms and weddings for some turned out to be financially costly even though there’s excitement with the return of normalcy.

Supply-chain issues, inflation and other factors have grown over the past two years, hitting stylists and retailers just like they’re hitting everyone else. A number of items usually needed for prom have only gotten more expensive since 2019.

The average price of a prom gown across the country is around $300-$700. One business owner says the price on prom gowns in her inventory has gone up an average of $10 each. Prices are climbing higher for wedding gowns because some parts of the dress, like lace, come from France.

With other costs added in, a couple can spend anywhere from $700-$1,300 for prom, and that’s not including the cost of shoes, hair styling, nails or jewelry.

