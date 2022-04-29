Construction to begin soon on apartment complex near MLS stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Construction on the old Mulligan Printing building on Washington Avenue could start next month to turn it into an apartment building.

The building is blocks away from the new MLS stadium. The apartment building is set to have 56 units.

The project is estimated at around $17 million, according to a report from the St. Louis Business Journal. The project is just one of many upcoming apartment projects in St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.