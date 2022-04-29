Advertisement

Construction to begin soon on apartment complex near MLS stadium

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Construction on the old Mulligan Printing building on Washington Avenue could start next month to turn it into an apartment building.

The building is blocks away from the new MLS stadium. The apartment building is set to have 56 units.

The project is estimated at around $17 million, according to a report from the St. Louis Business Journal. The project is just one of many upcoming apartment projects in St. Louis.

