The city prepares for the first city social downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city shared how they are preparing for the first city social street festival that will be taking place downtown Friday evening.

The city social will be a block party with live music, an art display, and street performers. The social will take place on Washington Avenue from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the Cardinals and the Blues both have games on the same night which will make for an increased population downtown. News 4 asked the city’s Public Safety Director what they are doing to prepare for the full weekend as thousands of people are expected in the downtown area.

“We don’t have the luxury of having that high volume of officers in the downtown neighborhood if there aren’t any significant planned events,” Public Safety Director Dan Isom said. “So we try to gauge what’s happening in terms of how many officers will be present as we look at that.”

Washington will be blocked off from Tucker down to 14th Street. Isom is also looking ahead into the summer to see how the city can strategically block off areas to prevent cruising over the season.

