Body cam shows officers shoot, kill 17-year-old driver in O’Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County Police Department released a video providing an in-depth breakdown after a man was shot and killed in O’Fallon, Mo.

Police said officers approached a vehicle around 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 after getting a call that two 17-year-olds were sleeping inside their silver car in the 500 block of Prentice Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri blocking a resident’s driveway. After being dispatched to the home, police asked the driver to open the doors but they refused. Police said one of the officers saw a gun inside the car. Body camera caught the officer breaking the driverside window with his gun before the driver sped off.

Video captured the officers firing several shots at the silver car. Police said the crashed car was found near Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive.

The 17-year-old driver was struck by gunfire and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody. Police said the driver’s gun and vehicle were reported stolen out of St. Louis County.

The O’Fallon Police Department said the St. Charles County Police Department will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Both officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation is being done, which is part of department policy.

