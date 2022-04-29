4Warn Alert: More Rain & Storms, Severe Threat Saturday

Weather Discussion: Saturday is a weather alert day as we may see some severe storms flare up, especially near and east of St. Louis during the afternoon to early evening.

First some scattered rain and storms are possible this afternoon to early evening. After about 6-7 PM this rain will move east of the metro and then out of the area and weakening during the evening.

Another round of rain and storms is expected Saturday morning, mainly before 10 AM. Then, IF the atmosphere can develop enough storm fuel, isolated afternoon storms may be severe. Any breaks in the clouds would help fuel stronger storms while lingering thick clouds could help lower the severe threat. These storms look to develop initially right over the St. Louis metro and then move east during the day. By early evening these will be well east of the St. Louis metro but still could pose a severe threat in our Illinois counties through about 8 PM. Prime time to be weather aware in the St. Louis metro looks to be 1pm to 4pm. However, there will be a lot of dry time Saturday afternoon as these will be isolated but potentially severe storms.

Sunday is dry with partly to mostly sunny skies and nice way to end the weekend!

