2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Murphy, MO

MURPHY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Murphy, Missouri west of Fenton Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake. News 4 is working to get more information on this and will report it as it becomes available. Multiple people have called the newsroom from St. Louis County saying they felt shaking or a large boom.

Nearly 750 people have reported to the U.S. Geological Survey that they felt the quake since around 5:30 p.m. See where people are reporting they felt it here.

