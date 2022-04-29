1 airlifted after car rolls into Caseyville woods

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was airlifted following a rollover crash in Caseyville, Illinois.

A nearby resident heard a commotion and found an overturned car before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane. When crews arrived, they found the car about 500 feet off the roads in a wooded area.

Emergency crews cut the man free and took to him to a St. Louis area hospital. No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.