1 airlifted after car rolls into Caseyville woods

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was airlifted following a rollover crash in Caseyville, Illinois.

A nearby resident heard a commotion and found an overturned car before 6 a.m. in the 1600 block of Black Lane. When crews arrived, they found the car about 500 feet off the roads in a wooded area.

Emergency crews cut the man free and took to him to a St. Louis area hospital. No additional information has been released.

