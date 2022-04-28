Advertisement

Woman arrested after random stabbing in Bevo Mill neighborhood, police say

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a woman in South City Wednesday.

Reports say the suspect stabbed a 58-year-old woman in the back for no reason outside her apartment in the 4300 block of Morganford. The victim ran to her neighbor and called the police.

Officers came and arrested the suspect. She was taken into custody without incident, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

