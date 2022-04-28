SSM Health and SLU creates new healthcare delivery network

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM and Saint Louis University team up to improve the health of the area and strengthen medical education.

The two organizations will bring together the SLUCare Physician Group with SSM Health’s care model to create an integrated healthcare network. Ownership of SLUCare will transition over to SSM health when the transaction closes by this summer.

A statement says fully integrating the physician group into SSM will provide the community with improved and access to all levels of care. It also represents an investment in the SLU School of Medicine to expand clinical research, medical training, and education in the region.

