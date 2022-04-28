SLPS launches gun safety program

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Since the start of the year gun violence has injured or killed at least 34 children in the St. Louis area. Teachers within the St. Louis Public Schools District have had enough.

Starting Thursday, the district launches a new long-term program aimed at keeping children safe and in the classroom. The program is time-sensitive as too many children have lost their lives to gun violence this year alone, educators say. Educators For Gun Safety are planning a series of events that’ll focus on distributing gun locks and educating parents and students alike on the safe handling of weapons.

They’ve also prepared toolkits with gun locks and videos about gun safety. Teachers want to start now before the summer break to catch students before they’re away from school for a long period of time.

This year, seven children under the age of 18 were shot and killed and over 27 more have been wounded in shootings across St. Louis. Last month, a 10-year-old Lafrance Johnson was shot and killed his 12-year-old brother while he was playing with a gun in North City.

His grandmother Francine Strain has since joined the district’s campaign to spread awareness.

" The two brothers .. You know one will never be here and the other will never be the same. And that’s something he will have to deal with for the rest of his life,” Strain said in a video. “So basically you took a life and now you’re taking part of another life--just by not locking it up.”

The launch will start at 11 a. m. inside the St. Louis Public Library.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.