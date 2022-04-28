Advertisement

Missouri Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol breach case

(AP)
(AP)(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri member of a far-right group has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in the January 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstructing law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors in Washington said.

Colon was a member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys when he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, prosecutors said.

Five other members of group were charged for their actions in the riot. They are William Chrestman, of Olathe, Kansas, considered the leader of the Kansas City chapter; Christopher Charles Kuehn, Olathe; Ryan Ashlock, of Gardner, Kansas; and Felicia and Cory Konold, of the Tucson, Arizona, area. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Colon had faced a charge of conspiring with other Proud Boys members to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced at a later date.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman arrested after random stabbing in Bevo Mill neighborhood, police say
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show will be on stage at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in June 2023.
ATTENTION PARENTS: Bluey is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
Police sirens
Former SLMPD captain arrested on accusations of double-dipping with secondary job
slps gun safety program
SLPS launches gun safety program