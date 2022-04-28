East St. Louis man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn charges

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Dinish L. Watson of East St. Louis was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday for production of child porn.

The East St. Louis Police Department and the Public Safety Enforcement Group said Watson, 26, had sex multiple times with a 16-year-old girl and filmed her performing a sex act on him. Police also said Watson threatened the girl during an investigation and posted the video online.

Watson was ordered to register as a sex offender. After his release, he will serve five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.