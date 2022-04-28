Local photographer charged with molesting 16-year-old client

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - Another woman reveals her run-in with local celebrity photographer Tylan Tunstall exclusively to News Four. Monique Collins says she has known Tunstall since she was a little girl and says he repeatedly made her feel uncomfortable.

“You have a big booty. You’re real thick. You look good. When are you going to let me see what it’s like,” Collins said she recalls him saying to her.

Florissant Police are receiving more tips from victims after announcing on April 19 child molestation charges against 23-year-old Tylan Tunstall. Tunstall is known for his work with popular rappers like Megan Thee Stallion and Boosie.

“This has gotten a lot of traction so that leads us to believe that maybe there are some other victims out there,” says Florissant Police spokesman, Sgt. Steve Michael.

Investigators say he admitted to inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl. Tunstall is accused of molesting the victim before she called the police.

“For her to get the ball rolling is a huge step in taking a potential predator off of the streets,” Sgt. Michael said.

According to detectives, Tunstall picked the 16 year-old girl up for a photoshoot and took her to a local park. Police say it was there that he touched her chest and underneath her clothing.

“A lot of people knew not to do business with him,” Collins said. “I’m pretty sure he lost a lot of business due to the fact that a lot of people was just against it.”

“We understand that it takes courage and strength as a sexual assault victim but in order to keep this from occurring maybe from the same person or another person it’s going to take all of us to work together to get that person accountable for their actions,” says Sgt. Michael.

Tunstall remains in jail on $150,000 bond.

Police are asking victims and anyone with information to contact Florissant Police at (314) 830-6038.

