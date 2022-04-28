Advertisement

Laffy Taffy honors teachers with new LAFF BITES TROPICAL for Teachers Appreciation Week

Laffy Taffy launches their new LAFF BITES Tropical for Teachers Appreciation Week
Laffy Taffy launches their new LAFF BITES Tropical for Teachers Appreciation Week(Ferrara)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
(KMOV) - Laffy Taffy launches their newest flavors in a complimentary candy care package to celebrate Teachers Appreciation Week.

The first 100 teachers from Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6 who register at LaffyTaffyTeacher.com and share their favorite joke will receive a LAFF BITES TROPICAL care package. Giveaways will start at 5 p.m.

“We’re excited to officially launch LAFF BITES TROPICAL in a meaningful way that allows us to share thanks and warm, tropical laffs with deserving teachers across the country,” said Dave Foldes, Marketing Director of Laffy Taffy at Ferrara Candy Company. “Laffy Taffy is all about spreading joy and laffs, something we have in common with America’s funniest teachers. They will be among the first to enjoy this new taste of the tropics and we hope it will inspire more laffs in the classroom and beyond.”

Inside the care packages are the new candy flavors and a Laffy Taffy joke book. Teachers who receive a care package will also be entered for a chance to win $5,000 for a tropical vacation.

