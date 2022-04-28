Hi-Pointe Drive In opens location in O’Fallon, IL

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Hi-Pointe Drive In will officially open its new location in O’Fallon, Illinois Thursday at 5 p.m.

The O’Fallon location is the Hi-Pointe’s first Illinois restaurant. The chain has locations in downtown St. Louis and Kirkwood. The restaurant is known for its burgers and sandwiches.

The new spot in O’Fallon is at 630 West Highway 50 and will be open from 11 to 9 Sunday-Thursday and 11 to 10 Friday and Saturday.

The team behind Hi-Pointe is the same group behind Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out. You can check out their menu on the restaurant’s website. Their simplest burger costs $6.50.

