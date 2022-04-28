Advertisement

Hi-Pointe Drive In opens location in O’Fallon, IL

The Hi-Pointe Drive In opened its first Illinois location in O'Fallon Thursday.
The Hi-Pointe Drive In opened its first Illinois location in O'Fallon Thursday.(Hi-Pointe Drive In)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- The Hi-Pointe Drive In will officially open its new location in O’Fallon, Illinois Thursday at 5 p.m.

The O’Fallon location is the Hi-Pointe’s first Illinois restaurant. The chain has locations in downtown St. Louis and Kirkwood. The restaurant is known for its burgers and sandwiches.

The new spot in O’Fallon is at 630 West Highway 50 and will be open from 11 to 9 Sunday-Thursday and 11 to 10 Friday and Saturday.

The team behind Hi-Pointe is the same group behind Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out. You can check out their menu on the restaurant’s website. Their simplest burger costs $6.50.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car thieves caught on camera
WATCH: Thieves take car from St. Louis County neighborhood
The Gateway Arch is seen, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in St. Louis. The Arch was built in the...
Arch lights will be turned off for bird migration
Laffy Taffy launches their new LAFF BITES Tropical for Teachers Appreciation Week
Laffy Taffy honors teachers with new LAFF BITES TROPICAL for Teachers Appreciation Week
SLU Care and SSM looks to merge to create healthcare network
SSM Health and SLU creates new healthcare delivery network