Hazelwood man missing since Tuesday

Don Lee, 71, has been missing since Tuesday, Apr. 26.
Don Lee, 71, has been missing since Tuesday, Apr. 26.(Hazelwood PD)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man missing after an incident in the 500 block of Candlelight.

Reports say Don Lee, 71, was helping a female friend on Tuesday, and his cellphone has been turned off. He is described as 5-foot-9, 142 lbs with brown eyes. He was wearing a blue jogging suit with white stripes on the jacket.

Police say he’s been diagnosed with COPD and Emphysema. Anyone with information should call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000 ext. 1.

