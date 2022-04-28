Advertisement

Former SLMPD captain arrested for double dipping with secondary job

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain was accused of double-dipping with an unapproved second job.

Michael Deeba, 56, was arrested for stealing more than $750. Deeba was a captain at SLMPD but he also worked a second job at Chemline Inc from April 2019 to March 2021. Investigators said Deeba’s employment at Chemline was unapproved and records revealed there were hours logged for both the police department and Chemline that overlapped on 46 occasions with a total of 83 hours, amounting to $4,612.97.

Deeba’s attorney Brian Miliken released this statement:

No additional information has been released.

