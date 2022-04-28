Former SLMPD captain arrested for double dipping with secondary job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department captain was accused of double-dipping with an unapproved second job.

Michael Deeba, 56, was arrested for stealing more than $750. Deeba was a captain at SLMPD but he also worked a second job at Chemline Inc from April 2019 to March 2021. Investigators said Deeba’s employment at Chemline was unapproved and records revealed there were hours logged for both the police department and Chemline that overlapped on 46 occasions with a total of 83 hours, amounting to $4,612.97.

Deeba’s attorney Brian Miliken released this statement:

Captain Deeba is a highly decorated and respected member of the SLMPD. We will vigorously defend this case and look forward to clearing his name and restoring his hard-earned reputation

No additional information has been released.

