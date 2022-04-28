Jury finds Beau Rothwell guilty of first-degree murder in killing of his pregnant wife

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For three days, 12 jurors were presented with evidence and testimony covering the events before and after that cold November night. The hundreds of documents, photographs and reports couldn’t possibly showcase the intricacies of life for the Rothwells.

The jury will never see what life looked like from the victim’s eyes and on this April 28, the jury found Beau Rothwell guilty of murder in the first degree. He will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury made the decision after three hours and twenty minutes of deliberation. Rothwell was found guilty of the two other charges against him, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse.

CLOSING STATEMENTS

The fate of the rest of Beau Rothwell’s life fully depended on narratives told in a St. Louis County courtroom this week.

“The last day of Jennifer’s life should’ve been a good day,” Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Smith said to open his closing statements Thursday afternoon. “She had much to be happy about.”

Smith built the case all week for the jury to charge Beau Rothwell with murder in the first degree, saying the evidence shows the defendant deliberated about killing his wife months before the night of November 11, 2019.

“He deliberated in July. Talked about the pros and cons. Deliberated in October; ‘wait and see if she has a miscarriage or something.’ He deliberated when he got the weapon; when he drew it back, when he brought it down on her head. He deliberated when he did it again,” Smith told the jury.

Both the state and the defense didn’t dispute the two other charges Beau Rothwell is facing at trial. Both attorneys said there is no doubt Beau Rothwell tampered with evidence and abandoned the corpse. But did he plan on killing her?

“Murder in the first, not the second, not voluntary manslaughter. First degree,” Smith said with a stern face. “She was struck with such unbelievable force … more than once. It fractured her skull. Her head was smashed open to where you can see her brain. What does he do? Takes a trash bag and puts it over her head.”

A murder charge in the first degree requires intent. If the jury listens to Smith, Beau Rothwell will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lead Defense Attorney Charles Barberio said the first-degree charge is a “stretch. It was an overreach from the beginning. It’s an overreach now.”

Barberio reminded the jury that November morning started like any other day for Beau Rothwell. Barberio said his client started the day by reminding Jennifer Rothwell to enroll in the new health plan they had just chosen to cover her pregnancy.

“Jennifer certainly didn’t deserve it under any circumstance,” Barberio said. “He did not deliberate to kill his wife. This is a homicide but it does not include deliberation.”

Stepping closer to the jury, Barberio told them no witness has said anything about Beau Rothwell being abusive, violent or aggressive.

“This all happened like that,” Barberio snapped his finger. “Panic set in and he didn’t make the right choices. He was thinking second to second, fight or flight.”

Barberio told the jury his client is guilty of voluntary manslaughter because “it rose out of sudden passion,” and “there’s no evidence that he ever wanted to kill his wife.”

Read more on the case here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.