‘The body will be on the side of the road’ | Jury hears recording of Rothwell telling police where to find his pregnant wife

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County jury heard Beau Rothwell’s voice for the first time Wednesday afternoon as the court played a 6-minute recording of a meeting that changed the course of the investigation into his wife’s killing.

“From my house, you get on 70 … to Hannibal … 30 minutes … southbound on 61 … the body will be on the side of the road in the brush.”

A middle-aged woman on the jury put her pen down and paused as Beau Rothwell’s distant voice filled the courtroom. The recording was from November 18, 2019, when Beau Rothwell’s attorney told police his client was ready to cooperate.

“ ... 20 to 25 feet from the road ... "

Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Smith played the recording to the jury while St. Louis County Homicide Detective Jason Whiteside was on the stand. In the recording, Whiteside asks Beau Rothwell if the body was concealed or clothed.

“Some brush .. twigs,” Beau says. “A plastic bag over the head … no clothing.”

---

Beau Rothwell gave this statement six days after he reported his wife missing. About 50 investigators and K-9 officers followed Rothwell’s directions and drove over 40 miles to the wooded area.

Officers lined up parallel to the highway and walked through the brush searching for five hours until officer Matthew Zufall saw a “pale, lifeless, what appeared to be a female body with a black bag around her head.”

Officer Zufall was the second witness the prosecuting attorney called to the stand. He was just over 10 feet away from the body when he first noticed her and called “I got her.” He said she laid in a fetal position underneath brush, twigs and branches, some five feet or longer, like “someone had put them there.”

Lead defense attorney Charles Barberio broke the tension in the room and asked for a sidebar. A few minutes later, Smith approached the projector with caution and held exhibit 45L firmly. He paused as though he needed the room to take a breath with him. The projector screen showed what Zufall saw that cold night, animals tampered with the bag over her head showing a depressed skull.

---

The court went into recess before the final witness of the day took the stand. Medical Examiner Gershom Norfleet confirmed “postpartum animal savaging activity” had occurred to the right side of the skull.

When Smith asked Norfleet if the animal activity could’ve broken her skull, the medical examiner said “absolutely not.”

Norfleet said Jennifer Rothwell was killed by blunt craniocerebral trauma - her skull was fractured and Norfleet said that kind of blunt trauma renders someone unconscious immediately.

“Could it be a hammer?” Smith asked.

“The wound is too big for a traditional hammer,” Norfleet said, adding he has only seen this kind of injury in high-speed car crashes and in someone “falling from a 30-story building.”

Norfleet was unable to say how long Jennifer Rothwell was alive after her head trauma. He said she would’ve bled until she died.

“It takes a significant amount of force to cause this kind of injury,” Norfleet said.

Norfleet told the jury his professional conclusion is homicidal violence, explaining to them a homicide is when a person dies by the hands of another person, regardless of the intention and circumstances.

Norfleet said he found two lacerations on the left side of her head he says she sustained while still alive. In questioning, Norfleet told Smith a punch or a fall down the stairs couldn’t have caused these two lacerations but he didn’t rule out being hit by an object or hitting a wall corner.

---

The trial will continue Thursday at 9 a.m.

